Gusting wind prostrated trees in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Trees were prostrated in Almaty on July 20 when strong gusts of wind and heavy rainfall battered the city.

According to Official Spokesperson of the Municipal Emergencies Department Sandugash Baimukhambetova, tree falling was recorded in Turksib, Almaly and Auezov districts. Two trees fell on cars, while others fell on roads. Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Unstable weather with a stiff wind, rains and hail will continue hitting the city till July 23.