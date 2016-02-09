EN
    07:46, 09 February 2016 | GMT +6

    Gusty wind and blizzard to grip Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that precipitation can be expected in all regions of Kazakhstan today, February 9. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation.

    Based on Kazhydromet's forecast, wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.
    Stiff wind will bring blizzard to Akmola, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Konstanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.
    East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Mangystau, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Almaty and Akmola regions will be steeped in fog.
    Black ice will cover roads Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.

