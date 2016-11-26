Gusty wind and blizzard to hit Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather with precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Fog, black ice, blizzard and bleak wind are forecast for some areas of the country, according to Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.



Almaty, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions will be steeped in fog.



Blizzard will hit Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, Aktobe, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.



Black ice will cover roads in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, Aktobe, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.