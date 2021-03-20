Gusty wind and fog in store for Kazakhstan Mar 20

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A cyclone from the area of the Back Sea will affect the weather conditions in basically all regions of Kazakhstan on Saturday, March 20. It will bring heavy precipitation in the form of snow and rain, gusty wind, and ground blizzard, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Meteorologists predict that wind will gust up to 23-28 and even 30 mps in Almaty, East Kazakhstan, and in some parts of Aktobe, Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts of wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions.

Fog will blanket portions of Zhambyl, Kostanay, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Karaganda, Akmola, Almaty, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Kyzylorda regions.

Ice sleek is forecast on the roads in Aktobe, Akmola, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Zhambyl, and West Kazakhstan regions.

Chances of ground blizzard will be high in Kostanay and Aktobe regions.