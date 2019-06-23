Gusty wind and occasional showers forecast for Kazakhstan on Sunday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will see occasional showers accompanied by thunderstorms, bleak wind, and hail on Sunday. Weather without precipitation is expected only in the south and west of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will hit Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Turkestan, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 23-28 mps.



Chances of hail will be high in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Almaty regions.



Squall is possible in East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, and Pavlodar regions.



Scorching heat is forecast for Atyrau, Mangistau, parts of Aktobe and West Kazakhstan regions.



High fire hazard will linger in Mangistau, Atyrau, Turkestan, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, parts of Aktobe, Kostanay, and Almaty regions.