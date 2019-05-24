Gusty wind and thunderstorm forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Occasional showers are forecast to douse most regions of Kazakhstan today, May 24. Only central and southern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will blow in Zhambyl, Turkestan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach 23-28 and even 30 mps in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, and Pavlodar regions.



Chances of hail will be high in Kostanay, Zhambyl, and Atyrau regions.



Squall is forecast for Akmola, North Kazakhstan, and Turkestan regions.



Thunderstorm will hit parts of Pavlodar, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Temperature is expected to dip as low as -1°C in Karaganda region and -3°C in East Kazakhstan region.



Extreme fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda and Aktobe regions.