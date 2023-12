TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM – Gust wind and fog are in store for Turkestan region on March 3, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Patches of fog are forecast for Turkestan region on Tuesday. Southwesterly wind with gusts reaching 15-20 mps is expected in the region tomorrow as well.

The city of Turkestan will see gusts of northwesterly wind reach 15-20 mps on March 3.