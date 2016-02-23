Gusty wind forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, February 23. Only western and northern Kazakhstan will be hit by snowfall, ground blizzard, fog, black ice and bleak wind.

According to Kazhydromet, gusty wind will hit West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Wind with gusts up to 18-23 mps will batter Almaty region.

Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Mangystau, Karaganda, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Almaty, Atyrau, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions will be steeped in fog.

Black ice will cover roads in Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.

Meteorologists predict that blizzard is expected in Akmola, Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions.