Gusty wind forecast for parts of Kazakhstan 21 Feb

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation is forecast for western Kazakhstan today, 21 February, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions. Gusts of wind are expected to reach 18-23 mps in parts of Almaty region.

Fog will blanket parts of Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Akmola regions.

Chances of blizzard will be high in parts of Kostanay, Akmola, and North Kazakhstan regions.

Motorists and pedestrians in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, and Aktobe regions should use caution on roads due to black ice.