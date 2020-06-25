Gusty wind forecast for some regions of Kazakhstan on June 25

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Weather without precipitation is forecast in the south of Kazakhstan on June 25. Chances of scattered showers, thunderstorms, and hail will be high in northern Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Atyrau, parts of Aktobe, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

Hail may hit Kostanay and East Kazakhstan regions.

Squall is predicted in parts of Akmola region.

High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, Kyzylorda, most of Aktobe, Kostanay, Akmola, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Almaty, and southeast of West Kazakhstan regions.