ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's National Weather Service, has put North Kazakhstan region on storm alert, Kazinform reports.

Western, southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and sometimes up to 23-28 mps will hit North Kazakhstan region on September 28-29. The gusty wind will batter Petropavlovsk on Friday. Chances of storm are 90-95%," the statement reads.