Gusty wind, heavy precipitation to pound Kazakhstan on March 6

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Disturbed weather and heavy precipitation will rule the day in Kazakhstan today, March 6. Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, forecasts fog, black ice, blizzard and stiff wind across most regions of the country.

Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will hit South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Aktobe, Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions. Gusts of 23-28 mps may batter Pavlodar, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, and Zhambyl regions.



Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Aktobe, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions will observe patches of fog.



Thunderstorm is expected in South Kazakhstan region.



Blizzard is forecast for West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Kostanay, Aktobe, Pavlodar, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Icy conditions will persist on the roads of North Kazakhstan, Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Pavlodar, Kostanay, Aktobe, West Kazakhstan, and Kyzylorda regions.