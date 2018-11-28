Gusty wind, heavy precipitation to pound Kazakhstan on Wednesday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heavy precipitation will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan today. Gusty wind, fog, ice-slick across the country and blizzard in the north are forecast, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps, even 25 mps, will batter Almaty region. Foggy conditions will persist there as well.



Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions will see wind gusting up to 15-20 mps, fog, blizzard, and black ice.



Fog will blanket parts of Turkestan, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Karaganda regions. Roads will be slippery in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and Karaganda regions.



Fog, black ice and wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps are expected in Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.