Gusty wind, ice-slick and fog in store for Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will linger in most regions of Kazakhstan on October 29, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

According to Kazakhstani meteorologists, only southwestern, southern and southeastern parts of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Gusty wind, fog, ice slick and blizzard are forecast for the rest of the country.



Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 23-28 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Gusty wind will blow in Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.



Fog will blanket Zhambyl, Turkestan, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Almaty, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Akmola regions at night and early in the morning.



Blizzard is expected in Akmola, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions.



Ice slick will cover the roads in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.