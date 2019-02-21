EN
    18:47, 21 February 2019 | GMT +6

    Gusty wind in store for 2 regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's National Weather Service, has issued a storm alert for two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

    Southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan region on February 22. The wind will blow through the city of Petropavlovsk on the same day. Probability of storm is 90-95%.

    Kostanay region will see blizzard, fog, black ice, and southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps on February 22. Chances of storm are high.

