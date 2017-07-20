Gusty wind predicted in most of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The weather forecasters told about the synoptic situation and the most important weather phenomena expected in Kazakhstan on July 21, 2017, Kazhydromet reports.

Unstable weather persists in most regions of Kazakhstan, causing scattered rains with thunderstorms, possible hail, and squalls. Patchy fog is expected in the north and north-west of the country overnight and in the morning. Only the south-west, south and south-east of the republic will see a dry weather.

Wind strengthening up to 15-20 m/s is expected in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Atyrau and Zhambyl regions.

There will be patches of fog in Akmola region at night and in the morning.

It may hail in Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

In Kostanay region, the wind will increase up to 18 m/s. The people of the region will see fog at night and in the morning and likely flurry in the afternoon.

As to North Kazakhstan region, it will also see fog.

A heatwave is expected in Almaty, Mangistau, Atyrau, Aktobe, places in Zhambyl, Karaganda regions during the day.

The emergency fire risk remains in South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktyubinsk, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

In Astana: variable cloudiness, a short rain, thunderstorm, with a chance of hail. Wind: westerly, north-westerly, 9-14 m/s. Temperature: +14 +16 at night, +26 +28 degrees Centigrade in the daytime.

In Almaty: partly cloudy weather, no precipitation. Wind: 0-5 m/s. Temperature: +16 +18 ° C at night, +31 +33 ° C in the daytime.