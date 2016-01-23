Gusty wind to batter most regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Weather without precipitation is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan today, January 23. Snowfall, fog, black ice and bleak wind are forecast for some regions.

According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan's national weather service, wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Zhambyl, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts of wind may reach up to 25-28 mps in Almaty region.

Fog will blanket South Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Zhambyl, Karaganda and Almaty regions.

Ground blizzard will hit East Kazakhstan region.

Roads in Mangystau and Atyrau regions will be covered in black ice.