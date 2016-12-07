Gusty wind to batter regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Chances of precipitation will be high in most regions of Kazakhstan today, December 7. Weather without precipitation is expected in southwestern and northeastern Kazakhstan. Fog, black ice, blizzard and bleak wind are forecast for some parts of the country.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Blizzard is forecast to hit East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Akmola regions.



Fog will blanket Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, Mangistau, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



Meteorologists predict that black ice will cover roads in Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe and Karaganda regions.