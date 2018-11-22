Gusty wind to blow in 2 regions of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists warn of gusty wind set to hit two regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Patches of fog, southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps and even 23-28 mps will linger in Turkestan region on November 23. Southwestern wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter Shymkent city on November 23. Southwestern wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will persist in Turkestan on November 23. Probability of storm is 90-95%.



Aktobe region will see bleak wind with gusts of 15-20 mps. Blizzard is forecast to hit the region. Southwestern wind gusting up to 18 mps is expected in Aktobe city on November 23. Chances of storm are 85-90%.