ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Wind with gusts up 25 mps is expected in Astana and Akmola region, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

"Gusts of southwestern wind will reach up to 20-25 mps in Akmola region on May 23.



Gusts of wind that will hit Astana on May 23 will reach 15-20 mps," Kazhydromet said in a statement.