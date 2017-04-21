Gusty wind to hit most regions of Kazakhstan on Apr 21

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather is forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan today. Rain showers, fog, and stiff wind are expected across the country. Only western and northeastern Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

Fog will descend on West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and Kostanay regions.



Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, South Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 23 mps in North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.