Gusty wind to hit most regions of Kazakhstan on Monday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Rain showers and gusty wind will rule the day in most regions of Kazakhstan today, September 19. According to Kazhydromet, weather without precipitation is expected in western, northern and southern regions of the country. It will be foggy in central and western Kazakhstan.

Wind gusting up to 15-20 mps will batter Mangistau, Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, West Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions.



Atyrau, Karaganda, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, West Kazakhstan and Mangistau regions will be steeped in fog.



High fire hazard will persist in South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.