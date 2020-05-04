EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    07:15, 04 May 2020 | GMT +6

    Gusty wind to pound most regions of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather will persist in eastern Kazakhstan. The west of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation. Parts of western Kazakhstan will see fog, thunderstorm, stiff wind, hail, squall, and dust storm, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Akmola, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangistau, and Zhambyl regions. Wind may gust up to 25 mps in Pavlodar region.

    Chances of hail will be high in parts of Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, and Almaty regions.

    Thunderstorm is forecast in parts of Zhambyl, Mangistau, Almaty, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, and Pavlodar regions. Squall may hit Pavlodar and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket parts of Kostanay, Karaganda, and Akmola regions.

    Meteorologists predict that dust storm may hit Kyzylorda region.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!