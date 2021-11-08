EN
    12:23, 08 November 2021

    Gusty wind to pound N Kazakhstan

    PETROPAVLOVSK. KAZINFORM – Windy weather alert has been issued in North Kazakhstan region earlier this morning, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Kazhydromet, Kazakhstan’s national weather agency, gusty southwesterly wind will strengthen up to 15-20 mps in the region. Gusts my reach up to 23-28 mps in some parts of the region.

    No precipitation is forecast for North Kazakhstan region on Monday. Temperature will drop as low as -1, -6°C at night and +1, +6°C at daytime.

    It will be partly cloudy in Petropavlovsk city as temperature will dip to -1, -3°C at night and climb to +2, +4°C at daytime.


