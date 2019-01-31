EN
    20:31, 31 January 2019 | GMT +6

    Gusty wind to pound two regions of Kazakhstan on Friday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani meteorologists have issued storm alerts for two regions of the country, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Heavy snowfall is forecast to douse East Kazakhstan region on February 1. Blowing snow and southeastern wind with gusts reaching 23-28 mps will pound parts of the region as well.

    Ust Kamenogorsk will see blizzard and gusty wind tomorrow.

    Fog, black ice and wind gusting up to 25 mps will persist in Kyzylorda region on February 1. Chances of storm are 90-100%.

    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
