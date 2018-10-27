Gusty wind to strike Kazakhstan Oct 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with frontal-type precipitation and gusty wind is forecast in most regions of Kazakhstan on October 27. Sunny weather is predicted in south-eastern, eastern and western-most parts of the country only. Dust storm is expected in southern regions, and fog will blanket western parts.

Gusting wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 25m/s, will hit Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Akmola, and Karaganda regions.



Wind speed in Zhambyl region will increase to 15-20m/s, sometimes reaching 23m/s in the daytime.



Strong wind up to 15-20m/s, sometimes gusting up to 23-28m/s is forecast in Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions at night and in the morning. Dust storm is expected in these regions as well.



Wind speed in the area of Zhalanashkol in Almaty region will increase to 17-22m/s.



Fog will blanket Atyrau region. 15-20m/s gusting wind will strike Mangistau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.