    08:24, 10 June 2015 | GMT +6

    Gusty winds, rain showers grip Kazakhstan

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Inclement weather will bring rains, thunderstorms, stiff wind and hail to Kazakhstan today, June 10, according to Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan and East Kazakhstan regions. Meteorologists predict that gusts of wind in Pavlodar region may reach up to 17-22 mps. High fire hazard will persist in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl and Almaty regions.

    Weather in Kazakhstan
