TARAZ. KAZINFORM - Storm alert has been issues in Zhambyl region for the next two days, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts up to 20-28 mps is set to batter Zhambyl region on December 9-10. Meteorologists predict that warm temperatures of +3, +5 °C will persist in Taraz city and the region in the upcoming days.