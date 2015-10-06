EN
    07:21, 06 October 2015 | GMT +6

    Gusty winds to torment most regions of Kazakhstan on Tuesday

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Most regions of Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation today, October 6.

    Wind gusting up to 25 mps is expected in North Kazakhstan regions. Stiff winds will batter Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Mangystau, East Kazakhstan and Almaty regions as well. Fog will blanket Akmola, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan and North Kazakhstan regions. High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, South Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda, Kostanay and Aktobe regions.

