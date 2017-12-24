Guterres extends mandate of UN-backed Lebanon tribunal for three more years

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has extended for another three years the mandate of the tribunal set up to try those accused of carrying out the February 2005 attack in Beirut, which killed 22 people, including the former Prime Minister of Lebanon, Rafiq Hariri, and injured many others, WAM reports.

The trial in absentia of four individuals indicted over the killing began in January 2014 at the Special Tribunal for Lebanon, which is based near The Hague in the Netherlands, and is currently ongoing.

The Tribunal's mandate has been extended from 1st March 2018 for a period of three years, or upon the completion of the cases before it if sooner.

"The United Nations looks forward to the completion of the mandate of the Special Tribunal in a timely manner," spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

The Tribunal also has jurisdiction over attacks carried out in Lebanon between 1st October 2004 and 12th December 2005 if they are connected to the attack of 14th February 2005 and are of a similar nature and gravity.