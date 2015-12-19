LONDON. KAZINFORM - Former Netherlands boss Guus Hiddink is set to become Chelsea's interim manager following the sacking of Jose Mourinho, according to BBC.

The 69-year-old Dutchman is currently at a London hotel holding discussions with Blues officials. Hiddink, who has already had one spell as Chelsea boss, winning the FA Cup in 2009, is yet to sign a contract. The Blues are currently 16th in the Premier League table, just one point above the relegation zone after losing nine of their first 16 games. Mourinho was sacked as manager on Thursday, just seven months after guiding Chelsea to the Premier League title. Hiddink won six Dutch league titles and the European Cup across two spells as PSV Eindhoven manager. He has also coached South Korea, Australia and Russia before leading Chelsea to FA Cup success in 2009. He took over at Stamford Bridge in February 2009, replacing Luiz Felipe Scolari, and shared the role with his job as Russia manager. Since then, he has endured unsuccessful spells as manager of Turkey, Russian side Anzhi Makhachkala and the Netherlands. He stood down as Netherlands boss in June, with their Euro 2016 qualifying hopes already in disarray. The Dutch eventually failed to reach the finals, finishing fourth in their group, behind Czech Republic, Iceland and Turkey. Meanwhile, Chelsea captain John Terry has described Mourinho's exit after 30 months in charge as a "sad, sad day". Terry led Chelsea to all three Premier League titles under Mourinho, in addition to an FA Cup and three League Cups. "Going to miss you boss," Terry wrote on Instagram. "The very best I have ever worked with, unbelievable memories together. Thank you doesn't seem enough." Terry's comments contrast sharply with those of Blues technical director Michael Emenalo, In the wake of Mourinho's sacking, Emenalo talked about a "palpable discord between manager and players". Cesar Azpilicueta also called Mourinho's departure a "sad" day. The 26-year-old defender added: "I would publicly like to thank Jose Mourinho for his contribution to this club and for everything he has taught me over the years. "I want to wish him all the best for the future. With him we have achieved very important titles and memories for the fans that will remain in the history of Chelsea forever. "He will always be remembered. Thank you mister."