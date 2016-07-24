Guy who died in Almaty region mountains was well-trained – director of tourist club

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - The 17-year-old guy who died during "Dzhungariya-2016" competition for tourists in the mountains of Almaty region was well-trained, according to director of the Karaganda regional tourist club Sergey Kistanov.

"The competition was organized by the National Federation of Sports Tourism. A group of experienced young people from Karaganda city participated in it. The victim went in for sports tourism for two years. He was a student of the Karaganda polytechnic college and wanted to become a lifeguard," Kistanov told Kazinform correspondent.



"We've learnt about the accident the same evening. We keep in touch with his family. This is a huge tragedy, he was the only child in the family," he added.



In Kistanov's words, the guy drowned in the Kora River after falling off a cliff in the mountains.



Earlier it was reported that the guy aged 17 died in the Dzungarian Alatau mountains in Almaty region on July 23.



According to reports, the man from Karaganda region participated in "Dzhungariya-2016" competition for tourists when he fell off a cliff.

11 rescuers took part in the search operation with the help of Mi-171 helicopter that was launched after the accident.

The victim's lifeless body was found only on early Sunday morning. His body will be airlifted by the helicopter to Taldykorgan city.