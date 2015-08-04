Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale file for divorce (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - After almost 13 years of marriage, Gwen Stefani has filed for divorce from Gavin Rossdale. The No Doubt musician cited irreconcilable differences for their split, according to TMZ.

Stefani filed her petition for divorce on Monday 2 August, Los Angeles Superior Court spokeswoman Mary Hearn said.

The former couple, who married in 2002, have three sons together, and are seeking joint custody of their children Zuma, Kingston and Apollo.

"While the two of us have come to the mutual decision that we will no longer be partners in marriage, we remain partners in parenthood and are committed to jointly raising our three sons in a happy and healthy environment," they said in a statement.

"To that end, we respectfully request privacy from the media during this time."

Speaking to Cosmopolitan in March this year, Stefani described the pressures of being a couple in the public eye.

"We go through so much together - it's a miracle that we could stay together this long," Stefani told the magazine. "[Gavin's] on a short tour right now, and he wrote me the sweetest note this morning. It's good to have those days when we both do our own things. I think that's what keeps relationships going, when both people can be themselves and have their own individuality. That's especially important for women. It's hard to find time for yourself."

The two musicians met in 1995, when No Doubt opened for Bush during their headline tour in support of album Sixteen Stone, Kazinform refers to The Guardian.com.