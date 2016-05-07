Gwen Stefani joined by George Clooney and Julia Roberts for most epic Carpool Karaoke

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - In the latest segment of Carpool Karaoke Gwen Stefani goes for a ride with host James Corden, but she wasn't the only celebrity hopping in the car, Kazinform has learnt from Buro247.kz.

After Stefani and Corden rocked out to her hits Rich Girl and Don't Speak, the two were joined by Hollywood stars and Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts to make this episode epic!

All four of them then belted out Hollaback Girl and sang along to Queen's We Are the Champions.

Watch the latest Carpool Karaoke below!

