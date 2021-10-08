Gymnast Milad Karimi selected best athlete of September

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - A whopping 73.19 per cent of the votes went to Gymnast Milad Karimi of Kazakhstan as the Best Athlete of September as a result of the voting held by the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Coming in second is the National Rugby Squad of Kazakhstan, whereas Kazakhstan’s National Shooting Team is third.

Milad Karimi (gymnastics), Daryn Konysbayev (triathlon), Kazakhstan’s National Women’s Handball Team, Shooting Team, and Women’s U-18 Rugby Squad were up for the Best Athlete of the month.