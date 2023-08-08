Gyumri named 2024 CIS Sports Capital

MINSK. KAZINFORM Gyumri has been proclaimed as CIS Sports Capital for 2024.

The second-largest city of Armenia will also host the CIS Congress of the Council of Physical Culture and Sports, ARMENPRESS reports.

Furthermore, the Armenian Deputy Minister of Education, Science, Culture, and Sport, Karen Giloyan, has been elected as Chairman of the CIS Council of Physical Culture and Sports.

The announcement was made within the framework of the 2023 CIS Games in Minsk, Belarus.