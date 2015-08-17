H1 2015 results: Industrial output of Astana is KZT 142 bln 8 mln

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-July 2015 the volume of industrial output (goods and services) in Astana made KZT 142 bln 8 mln, while actual volume index in January-July 2015 made 103.9% against the same period in 2014, Astana administration informs on its website.

The actual volume of output in processing sector rose by 4.7% compared to H1 2014 and made KZT 107 bln 3 mln in current prices. Growth is registered also in metallurgy industry, production of wooden and cork items, except for furniture, as well as production of articles made of straw and plaited items.

As for foods production, here the actual volume index made 93.6%. Compared to January-July 2014 output reduction was registered in sausage manufacture - by 16.3%. Pasta manufacture, on the contrary, grew by 10.9%.

Construction materials factories are experiencing rise in production of tiles, slabs and similar items made of cement, concrete or artificial stone (106%) and commercial concrete (101.4%). As for electricity, gas supply and air-conditioning sector, the volume of output (goods and services) in January-July 2015 made KZT 30 blm 9 mln, while actual volume index in the same period was 101.2% against H1 2014. The volume of services in water supply, drainage and waste collection and distribution control lowered by 2.2% in H1 2015 and made KZT 4 bln 6 mln.