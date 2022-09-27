Hackathon of legal technologies held in the AIFC

ASTANA. KAZINFORM AIFC Academy of Law with the support of the AIFC Advisory Council on the Development of LegalTech, the European Legal Technology Association and the international technology park of IT start-ups «Astana Hub», held a full-scale legal technology hackathon for students and young professionals. The hackathon was sponsored by Freedom Broker and UpperLicense.

More than 50 teams and 200+ participants applied for the hackathon and 28 teams and more than 100 participants were chosen. Within 48 hours, the teams had to develop the solution to the hackathon's task - to automate the work of the corporate secretary, the AIFC’s official website reads.

The Hackathon was judged by international experts: Presiding Judge - Professor Mark Beer - Chairman of AIFC Advisory Council on the Development of LegalTech, John Martin Saint-Valerie - founder of Jackson MSV Ltd, Holger Zscheyge - President of European Association of Legal Technologies, Olga Lozovaya – Chief Legal Officer at Freedom Finance Global Plc and Ilnur Khairulin - Hea of UpperLicense Astana City.

13Lab became the winner team by the decision of the Hackathon judges.

Reference:

The Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC) is an independent jurisdiction that started operations in 2018. In accordance with the Development Strategy until 2025, the key focus of the AIFC is to consolidate as a universal platform connecting the countries of the EAEU, Central Asia and the Caucasus.

www.aifc.kz

The AIFC Advisory Council on the Development of LegalTech is a council formed with the aim of developing the LegalTech ecosystem in the AIFC, which can improve the efficiency and quality of legal services and make them more accessible.

To achieve these goals, the AIFC LawTech Advisory Council promotes cooperation between the AIFC and international stakeholders in the field of LegalTech and provides strategic guidance and recommendations for the development of a world-class regulatory framework on LegalTech.

The AIFC Advisory Council on the Development of LegalTech

European Legal Technology Association is an independent community of European legal tech experts and enthusiasts aims to become a widely-known and well-established expert organisation and think tank for legal technology and legal innovation throughout Europe and beyond.

Home - ELTA - European LegalTech Association (europe-legaltech.org)

Freedom Broker is one of the largest investment companies in the CIS providing access to global financial markets. Freedom Group was founded in 2008. Today, Freedom's equity capital exceeds $607 million, and its total assets amount to $3.8 billion. Freedom's activities are regulated by the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Freedom Broker Kazakhstan | Freedom Broker Investment Company (ffin.kz)

Astana Hub – is the largest international technology park of IT start-ups in Central Asia. Conditions for the free development of Kazakhstani and foreign technology companies are created here.

astana_hub - цифровой технопарк (astanahub.com)

UpperLicense - portal where you can collect all the necessary information online and order services to obtain all types of licenses and permits in Kazakhstan

Photo: aifc.kz







