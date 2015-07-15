Hacker steals millions via online banking system in Pavlodar

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - A 35-year-old resident of Pavlodar region has allegedly committed one of the most sophisticated financial cybercrime in Kazakhstan's history, local police confirmed.

The alleged cyberthief stole nearly KZT15 million via the online banking system - Internet Banking. According to reports, the fraud proceeded for nearly four months from April through July 2015 without regulators of the system catching on. Thankfully, the cybercriminal was detained and taken into custody. Investigators are to determine how the hacker managed to sneak into the system and steal the money.