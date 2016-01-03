EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:45, 03 January 2016 | GMT +6

    Hackers deface Russian minister&#39;s Instagram account

    None
    None
    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Turkish hackers defaced Instagram account of Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov.

    Information on the account having been hacked by a group of Turkish hackers named Börteçine Siber Tim was posted on the minister's page of the social network. The hackers also posted a number of photos, including ones with the Turkish flag and plane with captions in English and Turkish, TASS reports.

    Tags:
    Russia Scandal World News News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!