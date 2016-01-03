MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Turkish hackers defaced Instagram account of Russian Minister of Communications and Mass Media Nikolai Nikiforov.

Information on the account having been hacked by a group of Turkish hackers named Börteçine Siber Tim was posted on the minister's page of the social network. The hackers also posted a number of photos, including ones with the Turkish flag and plane with captions in English and Turkish, TASS reports.