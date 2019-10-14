HAGIBIS: Death toll from Japan typhoon rises to 35

TOKYO. KAZINFORM - Japan ramped up rescue efforts on Sunday for survivors of a typhoon that brought record-breaking amounts of rain, flooding huge swaths of residential districts and leaving at least 35 dead and nearly 20 others missing, Keyodo News reports.

A day after Typhoon Hagibis lashed Tokyo and other areas in central, eastern and northeastern regions, 17 people are still missing, according to a Kyodo News tally based on information provided by rescuers and other authorities.

Some 27,000 members of the Self-Defense Forces have been dispatched to those regions, including Nagano, where they tried to rescue about 360 people who were stranded after an embankment of the Chikuma River collapsed, with the land ministry warning of the possibility of floodwaters up to 5 meters deep.

As of 4 p.m., embankments of 21 rivers in Japan had collapsed, according to the infrastructure ministry.

According to coast guard officials, a Panamanian cargo ship with 12 crew members sank in Tokyo Bay on Saturday night, where there were strong winds and heavy rain from the typhoon.

Four crew members of the 1,925-ton ship, Jia De, were rescued Sunday morning, but five of them were later confirmed dead. The three others remain missing.