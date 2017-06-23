Hail and excessive heat forecast for Kazakhstan on Friday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Meteorologists predict that inclement weather with rains, thunderstorms, stiff wind and hail is expected in most regions of Kazakhstan. Only western Kazakhstan will enjoy weather without precipitation. Fog will blanket northern Kazakhstan at night and in the morning.

According to Kazhydromet, wind with gusts up to 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Kostanay and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in Zhambyl region.



Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar and South Kazakhstan regions.



Excessive heat is forecast for Almaty, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan and Karaganda regions.



High fire hazard will persist in Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, South Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.



It will be partly cloudy in Astana on June 23. Occasion rain and thunderstorm are forecast for the Kazakh capital. Gusts of wind will reach 9-14 mps. Mercury will go up to +16 +18°C at night and +27+29°C at daytime.



It will be partly cloudy without precipitation in Almaty city as well. Gusts of wind will reach 0-5 mps. Mercury will go up to +21+23°C at night and +33+35°C at daytime.