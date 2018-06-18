EN
What's trending:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    15:38, 18 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Hail and gusty wind to hit parts of Kazakhstan

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued storm alerts for two regions of Kazakhstan. 


    Rains, storms, gusty winds and hail, south-east wind shifting to north-west blowing 17-22 m/s, sometimes battering up to 23-28 m/s are forecast for East Kazakhstan region for June 19.

    Thunderstorms, hail, north-west wind blowing 15-20 m/s are expected to strike Kostanay region on Tuesday.

    The chances of storm are high up to 90-95%.

    Tags:
    Kazhydromet Regions Weather in Kazakhstan
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!