ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued weather warnings for Astana city and Akmola region.

Thunderstorms, west wind blowing 15-20 m/s will hit Akmola region on Wednesday. Thunderstorms, hail, gusty wind, south-west wind gusting 15-20 m/s are forecast for the region for June 21-22.

Thunderstorms, hail, 15-20 m/s west wind with squalling wind predicted for three days to come will sweep through Astana.