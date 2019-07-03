Hail and squall to hit Kazakhstan Jul 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Atmospheric fronts bring today unsteady weather with thundershowers, high wind, heavy downpours, and dust storms to the greater part of Kazakhstan, Kazhydromet reports.

Squall, hail and wind gusting 23-28 m/s, locally 30 m/s and more are forecast to batter North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions.



Kostanay, Turkestan regions are to face hail and wind rolling through at a speed of 15-20 m/s, locally 23 m/s.



Almaty, Zhambyl, Atyrau, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions are set to observe strong wind and hail.



Wind gusting 15-20 m/s is forecast to sweep across Mangistau, Pavlodar, West Kazakhstan, and East Kazakhstan regions.



Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Aktobe, Karaganda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, and Almaty regions.