    07:34, 27 August 2019 | GMT +6

    Hail and squalls heading to Kazakhstan

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The cyclone is to influence today the greater part of Kazakhstan causing squalls, strong wind, hail, and fog, Kazhydromet reports.

    Hail, high wind and squalls are heading towards North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar regions.

    The wind is expected to sweep across Akmola, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions at a speed of 15-20 m/s.

    Fog is going to blanket Kostanay region in the morning and at night.

    It may hail in Akmola region today.

    Extreme heat is forecast to stay in Almaty region.

    Fire threat remains high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Zhambyl, Aktobe, Atyrau, Karaganda, and West Kazakhstan regions.

