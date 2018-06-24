EN
    09:48, 24 June 2018 | GMT +6

    Hail and storm forecast for Astana

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet Weather Service has issued storm alerts for Astana city and Akmola region for three days to come.

    Northwest wind shifting to north-east will blow 15-20 m/s on June 24-26 with thunderstorms, squalling wind and hail predicted. Heavy downpours will hit the region on Monday and Tuesday. 

    High wind gusting 15-20 m/s, thunderstorms, hail are expected to batter Astana today all day long and next 24 hours. The chances of storm are high.

