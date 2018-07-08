EN
    10:00, 08 July 2018 | GMT +6

    Hail and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan today

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Occasional rains, hail are forecast to fall across the most part of Kazakhstan today, while the south and south-east are to observe weather without precipitation. 

    Increase of wind and dust storms are expected the countrywide, with fog predicted in the morning and evening in the north, Kazhydromet reports.

    Thunderstorms, hail and fog are expected on Sunday in Akmola region. Wind is forecast to blow today 15-20 m/s in West Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Zhambyl, Aktobe, East Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Karaganda regions.

    Impending extreme heat still grips Karaganda, Kostanay, Almaty, Atyrau, Akmola region locally, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, East Kazakhstan regions.

    Extreme fire risk is in effect for Atyrau, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, locally in West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Turkestan regions.

