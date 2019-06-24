Hail and thunderstorms to hit N Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet issued a weather warning for North Kazakhstan region.

North Kazakhstan region will face fog, thunderstorms, squall, and hail on June 25-26. Downpours are to batter locally. Strong wind will roll through the region at a speed of 15-20 m/s.



Thunderstorms and hail are forecast to hit Petropavlovsk on Tuesday and Wednesday. Patches of fog are to coat in the morning and evening. Chances of storm are high.