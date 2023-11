ASTANA. KAZINFORM Unprecedented thunderstorm battered the city of Shymkent late evening on May 9.

According to Otyrar.kz, the thunderstorm began at 22:55 and was accompanied by a 10-minute strong hail.

As witnesses say, such a strong hail is a rare natural phenomenon in Shymkent.

In some areas hail exceeded 3cm in diameter .